Iran to neither surrender nor bow to US bullying: Pezeshkian

Addressing religious scholars, intellectuals and businesspeople in India on Friday, President Pezeshkian argued that history shows that bullies, oppressors and those who rely on force eventually face defeat or destruction. He said individuals, families and rulers would be accountable for how they treated other people and whether they helped those in need.

The president said Iran’s resistance to the United States and the Israeli regime is rooted in its opposition to bullying and its support for oppressed people. He rejected the idea that a powerful government should be entitled to impose its will on other nations or compel them to follow its decisions.

He also said the United States is seeking to prevent nations from becoming independent, saying pressure, conflict and efforts to create divisions in Iran had increased since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. He stressed that nations and individuals have equal rights and should be able to live together through justice and fairness.

President Pezeshkian said the teachings of prophets across different communities have centered on establishing justice and preventing oppression. He referred to Quranic teachings that every community had a messenger and that prophets were sent to help establish truth and justice among people.

The president said all people were originally one community and that guidance was intended to resolve disputes fairly, prevent conflict and ensure that justice prevailed in society. In his interpretation, differences emerged when people allowed selfishness and personal interests to replace truth, leading to division, oppression and the abuse of power.

President Pezeshkian said the essence of the straight path is to act justly, avoid wrongdoing, respect the rights of others and serve people. He emphasized that these principles should apply to everyone regardless of religion, belief, ethnicity, gender or nationality.

He also explained the concept of piety, saying that a pious person is one who moves toward a goal without wrongdoing or deviation. From this perspective, he said, people are judged by their conduct and commitment to justice rather than by their identity or background.

Referring to the Quran’s teachings about social responsibility, President Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of helping orphans, supporting the poor and standing beside those who suffer injustice. He said religious practice cannot be separated from service to people and protection of vulnerable members of society.

Moreover, President Pezeshkian called on Iranian and Indian manufacturers and traders to expand healthy economic relations, saying stronger interaction can contribute to growth, development and public welfare. He expressed hope that cooperation would help create societies free from oppression, exploitation and colonial domination.

MNA