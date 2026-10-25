China announces actions to further improve global governance

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when attending the opening ceremony of the 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiongan).

China aims to successfully host this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting and will continue to deeply participate in and promote the UN reform, he said.

China will give full play to the role of the Group of Friends of Global Governance, said Wang, adding that the country will promote the full and effective implementation of the Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction.

He said China will promote the rectification of global human rights governance and place the right to development in a prominent position, and release its position paper on strengthening outer space governance and advance rules of governance in pace with space exploration.

China will also deepen international cooperation in artificial intelligence and establish a global governance research center, Wang said.

Source: Xinhua