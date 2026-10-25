Xi sends message to 2026 Global Governance Forum

The world is undergoing accelerated transformation unseen in a century, and the deficits in peace, development, security and governance are growing rather than diminishing, Xi said.

"I have put forward the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) to promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system and a better world," he said.

China stands ready to work with all parties to uphold the vision of global governance featuring extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, pool strength through confidence-building and tackle challenges through cooperation, Xi said.

He called for efforts to promote the implementation of the GGI to inject more certainty and positive energy into a world of turbulence and transformation, and jointly move toward a community with a shared future for humanity.

The forum opened on the same day in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Hosted by the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, it is themed "Rebuilding Confidence and Cooperation: Reforming and Improving Global Governance in a Transforming World."

Source: Xinhua