Pezeshkian meets with Ethiopian PM in India on BRICS Summit

During the meeting, Pezeshkian and Ahmed exchanged their views on the bilateral ties, recent developments in the regional and international arenas as well as the issues of mutual interest.

President Pezeshkian said Iran had faced unjust attacks, as adversaries attempted to create divisions and provoke bloodshed. However, he said these actions had strengthened national unity, adding that the Iranian people were standing firmly against aggression.

He added that the United States and the Israeli regime would not achieve their objectives through the resistance of the Iranian people.

Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran’s relations with Muslim and neighboring countries have deep historical roots and would continue to expand.

The president described Iran-Ethiopia relations as longstanding and important, noting that the two countries have maintained brotherly ties for more than 70 years. He expressed confidence that bilateral relations would become more organized and comprehensive.

He also pointed to more than 70 years of brotherly relations between Iran and Ethiopia.

Ethiopian PM Ahmed Ali, for his part, offered his condolences over the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and praised the Iranian people’s response to the recent aggression.

“The resistance, resilience and patriotism of you Iranians are great achievements that we, the people of Ethiopia, want to learn from,” the Ethiopian prime minister remarked.

He also called for expanded relations between Ethiopia and Iran, particularly in economic and cultural fields. He noted that Ethiopia maintains economic and cultural exchanges with countries neighboring Iran and expressed readiness to increase such interactions with Tehran.

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held in New Delhi, India, on September 12–13, 2026 under India's 2026 BRICS chair. It brings together delegations from the BRICS members, partner countries, outreach invitees and several international organizations.

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