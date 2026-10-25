  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Oct 25, 2026, 11:02 AM

Global Governance Forum Participants visit Chinese city

Global Governance Forum Participants visit Chinese city

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – The 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong'an) kicked off here on Friday and will last till Sunday.

Participants from various countries and regions visited a smart-city science and innovation center and the construction site of the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area ahead of the forum.

Global Governance Forum Participants visit Chinese city

Global Governance Forum Participants visit Chinese city

Source: Xinhua

News ID 248892

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News