Global Governance Forum Participants visit Chinese city

Participants from various countries and regions visited a smart-city science and innovation center and the construction site of the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area ahead of the forum.
Source: Xinhua
TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – The 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong'an) kicked off here on Friday and will last till Sunday.
Participants from various countries and regions visited a smart-city science and innovation center and the construction site of the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area ahead of the forum.
Source: Xinhua
Your Comment