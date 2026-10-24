  1. Politics
Oct 24, 2026, 9:58 AM

IRGC pounds JAK training center

IRGC pounds JAK training center

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – In a preemptive operation by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), one of the most significant gathering and training centers of the terrorist group PJAK came under attack.

Following monitoring by the intelligence society and operational oversight of the activities of terrorists, one of the key centers of the gathering of hostile elements was identified, and necessary measures were taken against it.

In this operation, one of the most significant gathering centers of the terrorist group PJAK came under operational strike by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The area where the operation took place is a strategic location for the separatist terrorist group. It is a site where many of their key meetings and training programs were held, and it consistently serves as a center for the movement and presence of these terrorist outlaws.

MNA/ 6987563

News ID 248849

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