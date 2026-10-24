Judiciary chief meets with Leader

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on several key objectives: enhancing the social capital of the Islamic Establishment by spreading justice, safeguarding people's rights, and effectively combating corruption and its root causes; ensuring the swift, precise, and decisive handling of cases, alongside the timely and deterrent enforcement of judicial rulings; achieving a comprehensive and tangible transformation within the judiciary; maximizing the use of modern technology—particularly for overseeing the proper implementation of laws, conducting continuous inspections, and supporting the management of various organizations and institutions; addressing instances of "omission of duty" (failure to act) that lead to criminal offenses; planning and striving for a decisive fight against crime while eliminating the conditions that bolster violations—in cooperation with other responsible bodies; and pursuing, with determination, the restitution of rights and compensation for material and non-material damages resulting from the crimes committed by American-Zionist perpetrators.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mr. Mohseni Ejei presented a report on the plans for hid new term at the top the Judiciary. These include updating the "Judicial Transformation Document" and accelerating the digitalization of judicial processes—aimed at reducing case processing times and costs, ensuring the robustness and accuracy of judicial rulings, and enhancing the integrity of judicial personnel.

MNA