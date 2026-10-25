Iranian parl. delegation arrives in India for BRICS meeting

The Iranian delegation—comprising Ahmad Naderi, member of the Presiding Committee of the Parliament; Abbas Moghtadaei Khourasgani, head of the Iran-India Parliamentary Friendship Group; and Ali Haddadi, deputy head of the Iran-India Parliamentary Friendship Group—arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

The delegation was welcomed by Indian lawmakers Ghulam Ali Khatana and Yusuf Pathan, as well as Mohammad Fathali, the Iranian ambassador to India.

The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum is being held under the theme “Fostering Parliaments for People-Centric Development,” whereas the motto of the Iranian delegation for the event is “Iranian Authority, a New International Order, and Countering Unilateralism.”

The BRICS group currently consists of 11 countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina.

MNA