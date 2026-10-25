Aref asks Azeri girls facing bans to continue studies in Iran

In a post on X, Aref thanked the Ministry of Science for announcing the readiness of Iranian universities to admit Azerbaijani girls who wear hijab. He also urged other education officials and university authorities to take steps to ensure that these students can continue their studies.

The request follows reports of hijab-related restrictions in educational institutions in the Republic of Azerbaijan. Earlier reports indicated that some female students and teachers who wear hijab had faced restrictions on attending educational institutions, prompting protests in response.

The Basij Student Organization of the University of Tehran had previously protested the reported restrictions by displaying a banner outside the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

MNA