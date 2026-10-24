“You cannot act as if it is not wartime when you are at war”

Speaking at a get-together meeting with the economists of the country in Tehran on Saturday, the Judiciary head pointed to the significance of identifying problem in the realm of economics, noting, “The purpose of holding such expert-level meetings is not merely to assist the government but to serve the country as a whole, especially in economic terms.”

Today, addressing urgent economic issues, crises, and quasi-crises is a top priority that must be taken into serious consideration, Ejei underlined.

“We should bear in mind that our current conflict with the enemy is an existential war,” he said, adding, “The savage and criminal Zionist regime is not even satisfied with the fragmentation of Iran; it seeks the total destruction and annihilation of Iran. For our part, we consider the very existence of this occupying regime to be a danger to humanity."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the head of the Judiciary elaborated on how to strengthen social capital during wartime, stating, "Social capital, and the issue of public trust is of paramount importance. The people are the foundation of the Islamic Establishment, so, the question of how to preserve and bolster this social capital is a critical matter.”

He described enhancing public resilience and resistance during wartime as a highly significant and strategic matter, noting that the enemy, in its hybrid warfare, seeks to infiltrate the social, psychological, and economic structures of society and turn the minds and collective will of Iranian people into a target.

Under such circumstances, increasing the level of public resilience is a critical imperative and must rank among the top priorities for any government, the Judiciary chief underlined.

MNA/ 6987647