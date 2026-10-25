The remarks made by Marco Rubio—the U.S. Secretary of State—at the Acropolis in Athens, in which he referenced the Persian king Xerxes’ expedition to Greece in 480 BC and alleged that the city’s holy sites were set ablaze and its temples looted, are noteworthy for several reasons.

1. These statements come at a time when U.S. President Trump is under intense pressure due to his failure in his confrontation with Iran. Seeking a way out of this predicament, he aims to present a narrative that diverges from reality by exaggerating Western power and portraying Iran as a warmonger. Such rhetoric, rather than signaling confidence or strength, actually betrays an underlying anxiety about his own future. The United States is attempting to reframe the nature of its confrontation with Iran—casting military aggression against Iran as part of a broader "clash of civilizations"—thereby providing an ideological excuse for pro-war factions within the U.S.

2. Under these circumstances, the United States cannot impose its dominance over other nations merely by invoking "civilizational" claims. Civilizations are forged upon historical legacies, culture, identity, and social capacities; they cannot be manufactured through military might or political maneuvering alone. Iran, China, and Egypt are examples of civilizations with deep historical roots. Iran, for its part, has defined a civilizational horizon and objective for itself, articulated through the concept of a "New Islamic Civilization." Ironically, attacking Iran’s civilization and historical identity may backfire, potentially strengthening national cohesion among Iranians. This is because Iran’s historical and civilizational identity transcends day-to-day political disputes and can serve as a foundation for fostering convergence across various segments of society.

3. By pointing to a historical event from centuries past, Americans attempt to portray Iran as inherently warmongering, all while ignoring their own history of global wars and military interventions. The United States has a history spanning approximately 250 years—since its independence in 1776—yet, throughout this period, it has engaged in numerous wars. Jimmy Carter, a former U.S. President, once noted this extensive history of conflict, stating that out of the 250 years of the nation's existence, it has been at war for 233 years. From the country's earliest days, Americans—alongside the British—fought against Native Americans, resulting in the massacre of approximately ten million indigenous people. Subsequently, the nation’s history has been marked by conflicts with Britain, Mexico, and Spain; in later eras, this record expanded to include the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and U.S. military interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq. This track record demonstrates that war and military intervention constitute a significant component of U.S. foreign policy—a phenomenon best understood as part of an effort to maintain global power and hegemony. Today, U.S. officials openly speak of war, the destruction of Iran, and the termination of its very existence. Such rhetoric—far from reflecting any civilizational superiority—largely serves as an attempt to justify the nation's own approaches and to mask the inherent contradictions within its foreign policy.

4. By invoking Xerxes’ attack on a European nation—namely, Greece—Rubio likely intends to rally European countries to his side in the current confrontation with Iran. He seeks to elevate the dispute beyond a mere bilateral issue, reframing it instead as a clash of civilizations. However, it is unlikely that Europe will automatically adopt Washington’s approach; European policymakers have their own distinct calculations and considerations, and they will not be swayed by such narratives alone. While some observers characterize the tensions between Iran and the United States as conventional state-to-state disputes—suggesting negotiation as the primary solution—Rubio’s rhetoric indicates that the conflict transcends mere politics. Rather, it is rooted in a specific American civilizational and ideological perspective toward Iran, which informs the decisions made by the White House.

5. The American push to compel Iran’s submission stems precisely from this ideological and civilizational worldview. The U.S. perceives Iranian civilization as possessing inherent capacities and attributes that could, in the future, challenge American hegemony. Consequently, a portion of U.S. policy is directed toward weakening the Iranian-Islamic civilization and the Iranian state itself. When a civilization is targeted, its core constitutive elements—national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity—are inevitably placed under threat. Consequently, elites and decision-makers should not simply brush aside Rubio’s remarks; nor should they assume that the profound differences between the two nations can be resolved merely through negotiations, displays of flexibility, or the granting of concessions to the other side. Understanding the depth of the rift with the United States—which is rooted in divergent worldviews and civilizational perspectives—is essential for making sound decisions and safeguarding the nation’s independence and national interests.

MNA