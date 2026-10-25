Iran to make Israel uninhabitable in under an hour

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, wrote in Hebrew on his social media account that any action against Iran's security and national interests would make the occupied territories uninhabitable in less than an hour.

"Know that in the event of any action against our security and national interests, making the occupied territories uninhabitable will take less than an hour," Azizi stressed.

An image published with the post showed all of Israeli regime's infrastructure.

MNA