  1. Politics
Oct 25, 2026, 6:32 AM

Lawmaker:

Iran to make Israel uninhabitable in under an hour

Iran to make Israel uninhabitable in under an hour

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – A senior Iranian lawmaker said in a Hebrew-language post that any action against Iran's security or national interests would make the occupied territories uninhabitable in under an hour.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, wrote in Hebrew on his social media account that any action against Iran's security and national interests would make the occupied territories uninhabitable in less than an hour.

"Know that in the event of any action against our security and national interests, making the occupied territories uninhabitable will take less than an hour," Azizi stressed. 

An image published with the post showed all of Israeli regime's infrastructure.

MNA 

News ID 248868

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News