More relief supplies allocated to quake-hit area in Xizang

As of 1 p.m. Friday, 16 people have been killed and 76 others are injured following a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Baqen County of the city of Nagqu in Xizang at 10:33 p.m. on Thursday.

The RCSC Yunnan Branch also dispatched a public health emergency response team to the affected areas as part of the latest relief efforts.

The RCSC previously dispatched a working team to the disaster-hit area to guide local relief efforts and allocated 3,800 sets of supplies, including family relief kits, hygiene kits, heaters, tents, jackets, folding beds and quilts.

The Western Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army has coordinated ground and air forces to assess the damage and carry out search-and-rescue operations. More than 400 service members and militiamen from the local subcommand and police have been deployed, helping relocate and resettle nearly 500 affected residents as of 5 p.m. Friday.

The theater command has also deployed military drones in the quake-hit area to conduct aerial surveys of several villages within a 20-km radius of the epicenter as well as inspections for potential secondary disasters.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, no missing persons have been reported so far following the earthquake, local authorities said.

An analysis by experts at the China Earthquake Networks Center showed that the earthquake was an extensional fracture, basically consistent with the regional tectonic characteristics.

Source: Xinhua