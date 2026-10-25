Xi's remarks on upholding authority, role of UN

On multiple occasions in recent years, Chinese President Xi Jinping has reiterated China's support for the international system with the United Nations at its core, and called for upholding the authority of the United Nations, practicing true multilateralism, and observing the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

The following are some highlights of his remarks.

Sept. 13, 2026

At the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, Xi said all countries, regardless of their size, strength or wealth, are equal members of the international community.

"Global South countries should hold high the banner of multilateralism, uphold the authority and role of the United Nations, support multilateral institutions in advancing reform and increasing efficiency, and ensure the equal participation of all countries in international affairs," he said.

July 17, 2026

At the opening ceremony of the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance held in Shanghai, Xi said that AI is an invaluable asset that encapsulates humanity's collective wisdom.

"We should practice true multilateralism and recognize the important role of the United Nations," he said. "We should enhance alignment and coordination on AI development strategies, governance rules and technical standards, so as to form a consensus-based global governance framework at an early date to make this frontier technology better benefit humanity."

Sept. 1, 2025

At the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus" Meeting in north China's port city of Tianjin, Xi said the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and other universally recognized basic norms of international relations must be observed comprehensively, fully and in their entirety.

"We should firmly safeguard the status and authority of the United Nations, and ensure its irreplaceable, key role in global governance," he said.

Aug. 30, 2025

When meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the SCO Summit 2025, Xi said that China will always be a trustworthy partner of the United Nations.

China is willing to deepen cooperation with the United Nations, support the United Nations in playing a central role in international affairs, and jointly shoulder the responsibility of safeguarding world peace and promoting development and prosperity, Xi told Guterres.

June. 28, 2024

At the conference marking the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence held in Beijing, Xi said that in the face of new developments and challenges, "the authority and central role of the United Nations can only be strengthened rather than weakened."

"The purposes and principles of the UN Charter are never outdated, and they are getting ever more important," he said. "China advocates the vision of global governance featuring extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, and China believes in true multilateralism."

Source: Xinhua