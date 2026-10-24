IRGC warns ‘apocalyptic war’ will reverberate beyond Iran

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said on Saturday that Iranian society must understand the circumstances surrounding the current confrontation, maintain national cohesion, and rely on domestic capabilities to determine its fate consciously and responsibly, Press TV reported.

He expressed confidence that Iran would achieve “absolute victory” in this “apocalyptic war” and emerge as a global superpower.

He added that Iran’s confrontation with the United States and Israel extends beyond the military sphere, encompassing questions of identity, culture, religion and Iranian-Islamic civilization.

“Preserving the country's [territorial] integrity and safeguarding its national and religious identity are among the most important responsibilities of the Iranian nation today,” the IRGC spokesman emphasized.

He further warned that the US and Israel seek to weaken and fragment Iran by undermining its identity, erasing its culture, and seeking to replace it with their own values and models.

Mohebbi said public steadfastness and resistance against the enemy could help Iran overcome the current phase and build a future based on dignity and strength.

He stressed the need for comprehensive defense of the country, adding, “Today, we must defend Iran's territorial integrity, culture, national and religious identity, and civilization.”

MNA