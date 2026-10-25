Women’s futsal team to compete in China tournament

The Iranian squad will depart for China on Nov. 2, to take part in the tournament, scheduled to be held from Nov. 4 to 9.

Iran, China and Hong Kong have been confirmed as participants, while the fourth team are expected to be announced soon.

The Iranian team will compete under the guidance of head coach Shahrzad Mozafar, who will use the tournament to assess her players and fine-tune the squad ahead of the continental competition.

The event will provide Iran’s women with valuable international experience as they continue their preparations for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

The seventh edition of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Dec. 11 to 22, 2026.

The multi-sport event is expected to bring together athletes from 45 countries competing across 18 sports.

Iran’s women’s futsal team will be aiming to make the most of the China tournament to strengthen their preparations and build momentum ahead of the Games in Riyadh.

MNA