Yemeni Armed Forces close to full control of al-Makha port

Al-Mayadeen's correspondent reported that Yemeni armed forces have taken control of the al-Wazeiyah, al-Khokha and Hays areas and have approached the entrances to the strategic al-Makha port.

The correspondent said Yemeni armed forces have managed to take control of important areas and military bases at the al-Makha port in western Taiz province. According to the correspondent, Yemeni forces have seized the Khaled base and the Jabal al-Nar base, the headquarters of the Saudi mercenaries on the western coast.

Yemeni media said a large number of Saudi mercenaries at al-Makha airport have surrendered themselves to Yemeni armed forces.

The commander of the Saudi mercenaries on Yemen's western coast, announced that they had been forced to redeploy their forces and retreat south of al-Makha port.

The reports came as no official statement has been issued by Yemeni armed forces about taking control of al-Makha port. Reuters, citing Yemeni government sources, reported that the Ansarullah movement has taken control of al-Makha city and holds about 2,600 square kilometres of the strategic port's area.

Agence France-Presse, citing a military source and Yemeni witnesses, also reported that Ansarullah forces have taken control of the port city of al-Makha on the Red Sea coast.

Al-Makha is a strategic port on the Red Sea coast near the Bab el-Mandeb strait. Its importance lies in its control and monitoring of the Red Sea shipping route, the transfer of goods, and its military position.

MNA