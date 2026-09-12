Yemen’s Ansarullah victories fruit of years of steadfastness

In a post on his X account on Saturday, IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi emphasized that Ansarullah’s victories on Yemen’s western coast are a manifestation of divine victory and the fruit of years of steadfastness in the most difficult battlefields.

Earlier, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref had released a post on his X account, and saying, "Iran is pleased with the victories of the Yemeni nation, stressing the need for regional unity and independence."

He called on the regional authorities to embrace rationality, free themselves from dependency and unite under the banner of Islam, proposing the formation of a powerful Islamic economic and political bloc.

On September 3, with the significant participation of the people and free tribes, the Yemeni forces launched an operation.

This large-scale and special operation was carried out to expel Saudi mercenaries in certain areas of the western coast and from several axes, he added.

Saudi mercenaries, seeking to dominate Yemen’s geography and occupy it, committed heinous crimes against Yemeni citizens, he stated.

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