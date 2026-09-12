AEOI chief heads to Vienna for attending IAEA GC meeting

In addition to addressing the annual session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference, the AEOI chief will meet with ambassadors and representatives from various countries to discuss issues related to nuclear cooperation and the expansion of bilateral and international engagement in the field of nuclear science and technology.

On the sidelines of the conference, Eslami will also meet and hold consultations with a number of officials and representatives from various countries.

The deputies and officials of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will also meet with representatives from various countries during the conference to discuss areas of cooperation and nuclear-related interactions.

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