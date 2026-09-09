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Sep 9, 2026, 9:16 PM

IAEA BoG adopts West-drafted anti-Iran resolution

IAEA BoG adopts West-drafted anti-Iran resolution

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted an anti-Iran resolution despite opposition from Iran, Russia and China.

The anti-Iran resolution, which was adopted with 23 votes in favor, 8 abstentions and 3 votes against, was adoptedin the IAEA Board of Governors meeting on Wednesday.

The respolution ignores Iran's cooperation with the IAEA and the consequences of the US and Israeli military aggression against nuclear facilities under safeguards.

According to a Reuters report, the resolution calls on the IAEA Director General to send the new resolution, previous resolutions mentioned in the text and his recent report on Iran to the members of the Agency, the Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

In a joint statement by Iran, China and Russia said that the Western action in drafting the resolution had no legal basis.

Previously, Iran, China and Russia issued a joint statement opposing the political action of the United States and three European countries to refer Tehran's case to the Security Council by the IAEA due to Iran's lack of access to its nuclear facilities.

MNA

News ID 247607

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