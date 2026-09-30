Iran’s maritime transport remains operating despite sanctions

In a message marking World Maritime Day on Wednesday, Sadegh said Iran’s coastlines represent an important part of the country’s national and economic strength, while maritime transport plays a key role in sustaining trade moving and developing the country’s maritime sector.

She added that the continued movement of goods is not merely an economic activity but also demonstrates that Iran’s vital economic routes remain operating despite pressures and sanctions.

Sadegh also stressed the importance of regional cooperation in maintaining security and stability in the Persian Gulf, saying Iran remains committed to ensuring sustainable security in the strategic waterway and protecting the interests of regional nations.

The minister praised seafarers, maritime specialists, port workers, and others involved in the sector for their role in keeping Iran’s trade and economy moving.

World Maritime Day is observed annually on September 24, highlighting the importance of seafarers and the global maritime industry.

MNA/IRN