Trump touts renaming New Mexico, claims ‘Moon is Ours’

Among the posts was a mock-up of a New Mexico state map with the word "Mexico" crossed out and replaced with "America."

Trump amplified the image while writing that "many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico" to "NEW AMERICA," calling it a "much more prestigious and beautiful" name for the state.

The post came as Trump shared more than a dozen AI-generated pictures and memes covering a range of topics, from politics and foreign affairs to tributes praising his presidency, The Newsweek reported.

Several depicted Trump as a larger-than-life figure, including images showing giant military-style robots flanking him, a "Space Force" command center scene, and graphics declaring him the "greatest president of all time."

Other posts targeted political opponents and foreign leaders, while one image featured a photograph of the Moon alongside the caption: "THE MOON IS OURS."

MNA