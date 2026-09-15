IRGC Aerospace cmdr. calls on people to maintain unity, amity

In a message issued on the eve of the 200th night of the Iranian nation’s “mission of revival,” Brigadier General Majid Mousavi praised the people’s continued presence in streets and public gatherings in support of the Islamic Establishment, terming it as a demonstration of national solidarity and support for the country’s defenders.

He said the people’s steadfastness has demonstrated their commitment to defending Iran’s identity, independence and existence, adding that their presence provided reliable support for the country’s combatants and the IRGC Aerospace Force personnel.

Mousavi urged the people to maintain their unity and solidarity in all spheres and continue supporting the government, political officials and the Islamic Republic’s defenders, following the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

MNA