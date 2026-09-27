Iran, Turkey top diplomats meet in New York

The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

Iran's top diplomat briefed Fidan on the latest regional developments and Iran’s positions, saying the current situation, including insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz, is a direct result of the US and Israeli aggression that began on February 28 and has continued in various forms.

The Iranian foreign minister thanked Turkey for its “good offices” aimed at strengthening regional peace and security, stressing that US breach of commitments resulted in the Islamabad memorandum of understanding being violated less than three weeks after it was signed, with consequences affecting the entire region and the world.

Araghchi emphasized the importance of all regional countries working to restore peace and security by strengthening mutual trust, particularly by refraining from following US military and economic interventionist and unlawful measures. He expressed Iran’s readiness to cooperate toward this goal.

This comes as Turkey and several regional countries have repeatedly stressed the importance of dialogue and negotiations to resolve tensions between Iran and the United States.

MNA