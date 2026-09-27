Pezeshkian congratulates Turkmenistan on independence day

In a message to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the national leader and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Pezeshkian congratulated the country on its independence anniversary, saying, "The Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan have always had beneficial cooperation based on shared interests and the goodwill of the senior officials of the two countries, and I am confident that these cooperations, based on kinship relations, will be further consolidated and developed in the interest of both nations in the future."

In a separate message to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Pezeshkian congratulated the country on its independence anniversary and said, "The deep historical, religious and civilisational commonalities and the shared friendly borders between the two countries have provided the basis for consolidating and developing beneficial cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan, and I firmly believe that these commonalities and friendships will continue to pave the way for the development of bilateral relations in the future."

MNA