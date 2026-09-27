PGSA warns ships using invalid Hormuz routes

The PGSA said in a statement that reports had been sent to it indicating that some charterers are forcing vessels to transit through invalid routes.

"This action, in addition to creating the possibility of financial and human losses for the vessel, owner, captain and crew, will also seriously restrict that vessel's future passage through the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said.

It said shipowners must exercise the necessary caution regarding such illegal actions by some charterers. It added that if charterers are found to be in violation, these companies will be added to the non-compliance list (NCL), and the passage of all their vessels through the Strait of Hormuz will face restrictions.

MNA