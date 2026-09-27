Muslim states must stand together: Pezeshkian

Speaking upon arrival in Tehran after his trip to New York to attend and address the 81st UN General Assembly, Pezeshkian said the US president had made remarks at the UNGA worthy of himself, and that these statements partly changed the nature of thinking and Iran's response. "At the UNGA, we defended Iran and our beliefs," he said.

The president said that after the UNGA, intensive meetings were held with various countries, including the president of Switzerland, the prime minister of Norway, the president of Bangladesh, the president of the European Council, and the prime ministers of Lebanon, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Armenia and Qatar, as well as the UN secretary-general.

He referred to his interviews with three news networks: Fox News, CBS and Al Jazeera. He also said there were meetings with editors of major American media, American think tanks and elites, and a meeting with a number of Iranian elites and Iranians residing in America. "It was a good meeting in a friendly atmosphere. Iranians had come from all over America," he said.

Pezeshkian said that in all meetings and conversations, Iran pointed to the crimes of the Americans and Zionists. "America directs many assassinations across the world and trains terrorists. Israel is also a government that, with American support, assassinates people anywhere in the world, and in the end says it is fighting terrorism," he said.

"We defended the oppression of Palestine and the countries that have been subjected to aggression," Pezeshkian said.

"Islamic countries must look differently and wake up. They must join hands and not allow us to be set against each other," he said.

Referring to the foreign minister's negotiations and consultations in New York, Pezeshkian said Abbas Araghchi met with 30 to 40 counterparts and is still in New York following up on issues.

Pezeshkian said attendance at the UN General Assembly was an opportunity to state that those who violate international law and speak of trust are the most destructive and untrustworthy in the world.

MNA