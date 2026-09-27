Israel launches air, ground attacks on southern Lebanon

In the past few hours, southern regions of Lebanon have witnessed air and artillery attacks by the Zionist regime, so that the fire of artillery attacks covered the areas of Al-Mansouri, Eastern Zotar, Barashit, Kafrtbanit and Beit Yahoun.

Local sources in Lebanon reported an explosion caused by Zionist forces in the Al-Taybeh area and noted artillery attacks targeting Dweih (near Kfar Remman) and Nabatieh Al-Fawqa.

Furthermore, Zionist troops advanced on the ground in the vicinity of Halta while simultaneously unleashing heavy machine-gun fire.

MNA