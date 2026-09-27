  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 27, 2026, 9:35 AM

Israel launches air, ground attacks on southern Lebanon

Israel launches air, ground attacks on southern Lebanon

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – Media reports indicate continuation of the Zionist regime's aerial and ground aggression against southern Lebanon.

In the past few hours, southern regions of Lebanon have witnessed air and artillery attacks by the Zionist regime, so that the fire of artillery attacks covered the areas of Al-Mansouri, Eastern Zotar, Barashit, Kafrtbanit and Beit Yahoun.

Local sources in Lebanon reported an explosion caused by Zionist forces in the Al-Taybeh area and noted artillery attacks targeting Dweih (near Kfar Remman) and Nabatieh Al-Fawqa.

Furthermore, Zionist troops advanced on the ground in the vicinity of Halta while simultaneously unleashing heavy machine-gun fire.

MNA

News ID 248107

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News