Israeli regime tightens restrictions in, around Ramallah

The Wafa news agency reported that Israeli forces have tightened restrictions in and around the occupied West Bank city by closing several roads and entrances.

The agency, citing local sources, said Israeli forces closed the gate at the entrance to the town of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah and “harassed citizens."

They also closed the entrances to villages such as Aboud, Nabi Saleh, Atara, and Al-Taybeth and set up a military checkpoint at the entrance to Yabroud and Ein Sinya, it said.”

MNA