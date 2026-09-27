Hamas reveals plans against Israel schemes for Al-Aqsa Mosque

In a statement on the issue, he cited the 40-day closure of the mosque, the imposition of temporal division to clear the site for incursions by “extremist Jewish groups”, and efforts to achieve spatial division by emptying key facilities within the complex as evidence of this agenda, Al Jazeera reported.

Meshaal also announced four strategies to counter the Israeli regime’s actions towards the mosque: “Resistance and jihad” to rescue al-Quds led by the Palestinian people and frontline countries, “popular resistance” inside Palestine by stationing at Al-Aqsa and travelling to it, activating the Arab and Islamic nation’s movement by returning millions to the squares, and exceptional action by leaders of states.

MNA