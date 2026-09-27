War not over, enemy must be ready to get heavy blow from Iran

Speaking at the First National Festival of Sarbaz (Soldier) held at Imam Ali (AS) Officers’ Academy of Tehran on Saturday, Major General Amir Hatami has stressed that the war imposed by the US and Israel against Iran is not over, so Iran has attained victory and this victory should be safeguarded in the best form possible.

The invading enemy has suffered heavy blows, yet it must remain prepared to receive further severe strikes from soldiers of the powerful Armed Forces of the country, he underlined.

Commemorating the name and memory of former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces martyr Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, who was assassinated by the criminal US and Israeli regime on February 28, he underscored that this prestigious festival has been set up with the aim of commemorating the glorious name of martyr Brigadier General Mousavi who took giant strides with his strategies in line with defending the country from the external threats.

"The war is not over. We must remain prepared for further heavy strikes by Iranian forces against the enemy," he reiterated.

"If the region becomes insecure, it will affect everyone. We cannot live here while others come from elsewhere and exploit the region’s resources.”

As an Iranian soldier, "I urge all neighboring and regional countries to take note: cooperation with the US does not bring security. Regional security must be ensured by the countries of the region themselves," Amir Hatami continued.

Regional security cannot be achieved without removing the US and the Israeli regime from the region, and that day is not far off, the army chief commander underlined.

Earlier in a message marking the Sacred Defense Week, Major General Hatami had said the powerful Iranian Armed Forces will not hesitate for a moment in defending the country's independence against enemies.

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