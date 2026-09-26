  1. Economy
Sep 26, 2026, 5:41 PM

SNSC issues statement about possible response to flights bans

SNSC issues statement about possible response to flights bans

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA) – In a statement concerning false reports on air transport, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced that negotiations between Iran and the relevant countries to lift air transport restrictions are underway.

The SNSC Secretariat issued a statement to talk about misleading interpretations and inaccurate reports regarding the SNSC's secretary's remarks on air transport, saying that such reports had risen questions and ambiguities; the Secretariat hereby clarifies the following:

1. The claim that Iran intends to resort to military retaliation in response to recent air transport restrictions is denied.

2. Talks between Iran and the relevant countries to lift certain illegally imposed air transport restrictions are being followed up on seriously.

3. There are various non-military countermeasures available that could be employed regarding specific airports if necessary—though it is hoped that the sitution will not reach that point. 

MNA/6959335

News ID 248093

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