New York talks focused on Hormuz reopening terms

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the central theme of all his meetings in New York during the UN General Assembly was presenting Iran's conditions, approved by the Supreme National Security Council, for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to Iranian journalists in New York, Araghchi said Iran had an active and effective presence at this year's UN General Assembly. He said President Masoud Pezeshkian, who returned to Tehran earlier in the day, held numerous interviews, meetings and delivered an important speech at the UNGA, while Araghchi held his own set of meetings with counterparts and officials.

He said that in every meeting, both his own and the president's, the priority was explaining and defending Iran's conditions regarding the Strait of Hormuz. He said these terms were also presented in full to mediators, who in turn conveyed them to the American side.

Araghchi said Iran defended the logic behind its conditions and its broader diplomatic approach in these meetings, adding that the international community has acknowledged Iran's ability to defend the country while also demonstrating strength in diplomacy, particularly through the proposals it has put forward.

He said Iran's proposals were communicated in interviews and meetings, then conveyed to the American side through mediators, prompting an initial reaction from the US president, though no further response has yet come back through the mediators.

Araghchi said mixed and at times contradictory statements have come from the US president, and that Iran is awaiting a definitive position from the American side, to be conveyed via mediators, before making further decisions.

MNA