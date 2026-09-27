Iran, Nicaragua top diplomats hold talks in New York

During the meeting, the duo top diplomats exchanged their views on bilateral ties, latest regional and international developments and the issues of the mutual interest.

Commending Nicaragua's responsible approach to international developments, particularly its condemnation of the US-Zionist military aggression against Iran and its consistent opposition to the occupation and genocide in occupied Palestine, Araghchi emphasized the solidarity of the Iranian people with Nicaragua in the face of US illegal policies and interventions.

Iran’s top diplomat shed light on the aspects of war crimes committed by the US and the Zionist regime against Iran and the continuation of oppressive sanctions, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran will undoubtedly stand firm with all its might against the excessive demands and bullying of the US and the Zionist regime.

The foreign minister of Nicaragua, for his part, praised the steadfastness and resistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran against US and Israeli military aggression, reminding the international community's responsibility to counter US unilateralism and lawlessness across the globe, including in Latin America.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers of Iran and Nicaragua reviewed bilateral relations and emphasized the two countries' commitment to strengthening ties across all areas of mutual interest.

MNA