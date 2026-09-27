Iranian photographer awarded at Canada’s Fine Shot Festival

Mehdi Ashena’s work, titled "Iranian Rituals," received Honorable Mention from the jury at the 3rd edition of International Fine Shot Photo Salon 2026 in Canada

This prestigious international event was organized by the International Society of Fine Art (ISFA) in Canada and judged under the auspices of the Photographic Society of America (PSA).

The third edition of this salon featured six categories: Monochrome Open, Color Open, Monochrome Portrait, Color People, Color Sports, and Color Landscape.

The 3rd Fine Shot Photo Salon 2026 is an international photography salon and competition organized by the International Society of Fine Art (ISFA) in Canada. The event is held with the approval of the Photographic Society of America (PSA), and judging is conducted in accordance with the Society's regulations and definitions.

MNA/ 6959782