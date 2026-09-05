West’s push for IAEA anti-Iran res. snapback illusion failure

The mission shared a post on X on Friday evening, three days before the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) convenes its regular September meeting.

Iran’s nuclear program is one of the issues on the agenda, with reports citing diplomatic sources as saying that the US, along with Germany, Britain, and France — collectively known as the E3 — are planning to put to a vote a resolution which, if approved, would refer Iran’s nuclear issue to the UN Security Council in New York.

Their planned move comes nearly a year after they referred Iran’s nuclear case to the Security Council under the so-called snapback mechanism envisioned in the 2015 nuclear deal, which expired in October 2025. The move triggered the mechanism, which called for restoring UN sanctions against Iran.

“US and E3 once again intend to submit a resolution against Iran to the IAEA Board of Governors and, as they claim, refer Iran’s nuclear issue to the UN Security Council in New York,” the Iranian mission in Vienna said in its post shared Friday.

“Apparently, they themselves no longer believe in snapback and the return of Iran’s nuclear issue to the UN Security Council’s agenda, which they had previously carried out and heavily propagandized,” it further said, stressing that the new move will bear no result.

“This move is a clear sign of the complete failure of the snapback illusion. Their new desperate action will bring them no benefit either, and they won’t gain anything out of it.”

MNA