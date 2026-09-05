Iran warns US citizens against debt recruitment

"Americans, ask yourselves one question: Why should your sons and daughters be offered debt forgiveness in exchange for fighting and dying in a war Israel wants continued & expanded?" Baghaei wrote on X, in reaction to an article published by an Israeli media outlet that suggested using Americans with student loan and credit card debt for military recruitment to continue the war with Iran.

"An opinion column in The Jerusalem Post is openly floating exactly that idea: using student-loan and credit-card debt to recruit Americans for war with Iran."

"Your lives. Your taxes. Someone else’s war," he added.

"Do not let anyone turn you into the cannon fodder - and the bill - for a war you never chose."

"Do not let anyone turn your children into mercenaries for their illegal 'war of choice'," Baghaei concluded.

MNA