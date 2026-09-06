US seeking to offset its defeats through economic pressures

Speaking at a specialized meeting of soft war experts, he emphasized that Iran will not surrender, and the enemy will not win a soft war in the face of powerful Iran.

Referring to the complex dimensions of hegemonic regime's all-out conspiracies waged against Iran, General Abdollahi stated, “Narrating war and overtaking hard war is a great job, and today the enemy is engaged in a full-scale combined, soft, and cognitive war against the noble nation of the Islamic Iran.”

A nation that relies on God Almighty is always victorious in the field, he said, adding, “Americans have not heard a negative answer from any country for more than eighty years, and their expectation and misconception before the invasion of Iran was the unconditional surrender of this great nation; a false dream that will never come true.”

Turning to the strategy of the American and Zionist enemies in compensating for regional and military defeats in the war with Iran and the Resistance Front, he stated, "The Zionist and American enemies are trying to compensate for their strategic gaps and defeats with soft war, cognitive warfare, and economic pressure, but by God's grace and with the courage of the noble people of the country and prudence of the country's officials, they will definitely not succeed in this area either and will add another defeat to their humiliating record in the military war against Iran."

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Abdollahi pointed to the role model of the Islamic Revolution in the region and the world, underscoring, “The Islamic Republic of Iran, due to its firm belief in divine and national values, has presented a new model of resistance to the world.”

Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, the world of future will be different from the world of the past; a difference that will benefit the Iranian nation and will be accompanied by the definitive decline of American power on the international stage."

Praising the unflinching and intelligent efforts of those in charge of the media and soft war front, he appreciated their tireless endeavors in explaining the facts and confronting the enemy's combined and cognitive aggression.

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