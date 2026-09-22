Iranian, Belarusian FMs meet in New York

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers reviewed the expanding course of bilateral relations and examined the latest status of the implementation of agreements and cooperation documents between the two countries, particularly the Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus for 2026–2030.

They emphasized the need to expedite the follow-up and implementation of the key documents signed by the two sides.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Belarus also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

They underscored the importance of strengthening multilateralism, countering unilateral coercive measures, and making use of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's capacities to expand political, economic, and trade cooperation between the two countries.

MNA