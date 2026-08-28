  1. Politics
Aug 28, 2026, 10:53 PM

Pezeshkian to meet Putin on September 1: Russian official

Pezeshkian to meet Putin on September 1: Russian official

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – A senior Russian official said Friday that President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on September 1.

In remarks published on Friday, Russian Presidential Assistant Yury Ushakov said that Putin will be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan, which is set to take place from August 31 to September 1.

Ushakov did not provide details regarding the specific agenda or topics to be discussed during the bilateral meeting between Putin and Pezeshkian.

The senior Russian official added that Putin also plans to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the coming days.

MNA

News ID 247291

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