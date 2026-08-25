Iran-Pakistan port roadmap to be compiled in Tehran: PMO

The fourth meeting of Iran-Pakistan Joint Commission in the field of port and maritime cooperation will be held in Tehran from August 25-28, 2026 with the participation of a high-level delegation of senior managers from the Pakistani Ministry of Maritime Affairs and heads of the ports of this country.

The meeting will be held in line with developing transport and transit cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad, aimed at taking maximum advantage of the high capacity of ports of the two countries to facilitate bilateral trade, transfer of goods and passengers, and also promoting multimodal transport operations.

During this meeting, the two sides will review existing experiences and capacities and develop a roadmap for mid- and long-term cooperation in the port and maritime sectors.

Also, areas of cooperation in the fields of technology, investment, technology exchange, and facilitation of transit processes will be negotiated and exchanged, and the necessary understandings will be obtained in these fields.

According to PMO, holding this joint commission is an effective step towards strengthening transit corridors and increasing the share of Iranian and Pakistani ports in the regional and international trade.

MNA/6926979