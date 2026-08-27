Pezeshkian urges Muslim nations' unity despite differences

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 40th International Islamic Unity Conference held at Tehran’s Summit Hall on Thursday, Pezeshkian pointed to the special emphasis of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution in establishing unity, amity and solidarity among Muslims throughout the world.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian underlined that martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei considered Islamic unity as the main strategy for dignity, independence and bright future of the Islamic Ummah.

The Iranian president called for Muslim nations unity despite the differences.

Condemning the US-Israeli aggression waged against Iran, he said that Iran stood strong against US-Israeli aggression with utmost power and strength.

No Muslim country should pursue its security in insecurity of neighbors and no Muslim country’s territory should be used against another Muslim nation, Pezeshkian underscored.

Pezeshkian said more than two billion Muslims live in 57 Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, which possess vast energy resources, strategic trade routes, large markets, young populations and significant scientific and technological capacities.

Yet, he noted, the combined economic weight and intra-Muslim trade remain below their potential, arguing that the central problem is the failure to transform these dispersed capabilities into common will and power.

Referring to the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, Pezeshkian said Iran was not the initiator of the conflict and had the right to defend itself against military aggression. At the same time, he stressed that defending Iran should not mean hostility toward neighboring or Muslim nations, declaring that “no Islamic land should become a platform for aggression against another Islamic country.”

He said Iran is ready to establish common security arrangements with its neighbors and reiterated Tehran’s support for Palestine as a matter of defending the oppressed, rather than sectarian affiliation.

Pezeshkian also proposed a mutual security and non-aggression pact among Muslim countries, a permanent mechanism within the OIC for mediation and conflict prevention, and broader economic, scientific and technological cooperation.

Being held under the theme “Islamic Unity in the Thought of the Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei", the 40th International Islamic Unity Conference will run through August 30 in Tehran as well as the holy cities of Qom and Mashhad, with specialized sessions also scheduled in the provinces of West Azarbaijan, Kordestan, Golestan, and Razavi Khorasan. A series of webinars began earlier this week.

The conference seeks to promote Islamic unity, peace, security and the strength of the Muslim community based on the teachings of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. It also addresses issues including Islamic identity, governance, economic cooperation, contemporary developments and the Palestinian and Lebanese causes.

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