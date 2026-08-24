Iran to firmly respond to any enemy's aggression with might

Speaking at a local ceremony in west and northwest region of the country on Monday, Major General Amir Hatami stressed that Iran is not a testing ground for plots and adventurisms of the enemies of the country.

Strengthening synergy and interaction between the Armed Forces, improving the combat power of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, boosting excellence of wisdom and spirituality, and improving livelihood of employees were the four basic strategies ordered by the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the Army Force, he said, adding, “Today, it is clear that these four strategies constitute the main pillars of preparation to tackle the future threats.”

Stating that war is not just the use of warfare equipment and weapons, General Hatami stated, “Today's war is a war of wills, thoughts and resilience of nations. After failing to realize their malicious goals, they [enemies] have not stopped plotting and orchestrating new threats against the country. Therefore, we always monitor the enemy's short-, mid- and long-term movements and are ready to deal with any scenario of the enemy with all might and power.”

Relying on their faith, experience, readiness, and unwavering support of the noble nation of the Islamic Iran, the powerful Armed Forces of the country will respond decisively to any aggression and will defend the country's independence, territorial integrity, and security with utmost power, he underlined.

MNA/6926081