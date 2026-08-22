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Aug 22, 2026, 8:32 AM

Army Cmdr.:

Iran's arms self-reliance changed enemy calculus

Iran's arms self-reliance changed enemy calculus

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Iran's army chief said Friday that the link between the armed forces' combat power and the country's defence industry had forced enemies to change their calculations and ultimately accept a political settlement to the war.

In a message marking National Defence Industry Day, Major General Amir Hatami, commander-in-chief of the army, congratulated the acting defence minister and said the defence ministry had played an effective role in strengthening Iran's deterrence through the design, construction and upgrade of a wide range of equipment and systems. A significant part of those achievements had proven their effectiveness on real battlefields during the recent wars, he said.

"What is today available to the armed forces thanks to the efforts of the nation's sons in the defence industry is not merely a collection of equipment and systems, but the manifestation of trust in Iranian capability, self-sufficiency, indigenous knowledge and the will of a nation that has decided to secure its own security and authority," Hatami said.

He said the army considered cooperation and synergy with the defence ministry one of the pillars of strengthening Iran's defence foundation, and stressed the continuation of that strategic partnership for meeting requirements, upgrading equipment, transferring experience and using the country's scientific and industrial capacities.

Hatami honoured the memory of five martyred defence ministers, particularly Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh, and other martyrs of the defence industry. "A nation that builds a defensive shield with the capable hands of its own children will not only not surrender, but will undoubtedly be victorious," he said.

MNA 

News ID 247142

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