Iran, Oman FMs discuss regional developments

The foreign ministers of Iran and Oman discussed the latest regional developments, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the resumption of negotiations in a phone call, Oman's state news agency reported.

Badr al-Busaidi and Abbas Araghchi reviewed the conditions for restarting dialogue and negotiations, and stressed the importance of continuing consultations to reach an understanding.

The two sides have maintained close contact on the management of the strategic waterway, which Iran stresses should be handled by the coastal states without foreign interference. Oman has been a key diplomatic channel throughout the conflict.

MNA