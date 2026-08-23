Charges for services in Hormuz approved in Iranian parliament

Speaking to reporters, Hassan Qashqavi, the spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament expalined the topics of his commission's meeting on Sunday afternoon and announced the approval of Article 3 of the Strategic Action Plan to Ensure Security and Progress in the Strait of Hormuz.

Pointing out that Article 3 of the bill was ignored in the previous meeting of the commission but was approved in today’s meeting, he stated: “Based on this article, a fee will be charged for services including maritime services, environmental services, fueling in special conditions, insurance, safety, and other services that we provide.”

The spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament stated: These fees will be collected from ships of countries authorized to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, in rials or any other currency desired by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the need to pay attention to the rights of the littoral states of the Strait of Hormuz, he said: We should not forget that in addition to the recognition of freedom of navigation in international laws and regulations, respect for the security of littoral countries and their sovereignty and prevention of violations of these rights have also been emphasized.

Qashqawi noted: The Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz have their own rules and conditions, and in this regard, after accepting the 1982 Convention on the Law of the Sea, Oman immediately issued a political declaration emphasizing that the provisions of this convention should not violate its national sovereignty and national security.

MNA