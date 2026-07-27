Ukraine will soon learn Iran hits back

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of parliament, wrote on his social media account, "Any attack on Iran always comes with a cost, and this remains true to this day."

He added that "the United States and Israel are well aware of this matter," and that "Ukraine will probably soon realise that Iran will not leave actions against it without a response."

"The list of those who have miscalculated is still growing," Azizi wrote.

The warning follows a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea early Saturday that killed one sailor and wounded another. Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack, calling it a violation of the UN Charter and an act of aggression that could spread the war. The ministry stressed that Iran would not hesitate to defend its national security under the principle of legitimate defence.

MNA