Enemy not upholding ceasefire, honoring agreement: Army cmdr.

In a message released on Monday, he emphasized, “The enemy has once again shown that it cannot be trusted to uphold a ceasefire or honor any agreement, violating the ceasefire even as a mediator was present in Iran.”

“The remarkable presence of noble people of the country in the streets has strengthened the morale of our fighters and breathed new life into the ranks of the nation's armed forces. Your sons and brothers standing on the front lines are prepared to defend this honorable homeland, fighting to their last breath and making the ultimate sacrifice for Iran's dignity, independence, and sovereignty, he noted.

“Your hundred days of resistance and steadfastness reflect the will of the nation, the unity of a strong and cohesive Iran, and the heights of resilience our people have reached. They send a clear message of solidarity and national unity under the leadership and command of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and stand as Iran's firm response to adversaries who have sought to undermine the country's independence, territorial integrity, and the security and dignity of its people.”

With the support of the Iranian people, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran once again declares its full readiness and warns that the US bears responsibility for the Israeli regime's aggression, he said, adding, “Should the enemy repeat its hostile actions, Iran's response will be even stronger.”

MNA