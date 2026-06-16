Iran defeats enemy during 12-day, Ramadan wars: Army cmdr.

Speaking in a ceremony commemorating the sixth anniversary of the awarding Medal of Dedication to the Imam Ali (AS) Officers' Academy and honoring the honorable families of the martyrs of the Ramadan War, he stressed that the army and Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s land and naval forces were deployed on the southern coast to protect the country from the enemy’s aggression.

He emphasized that the enemy did not dare to approach the Iranian shores and coasts in the course of war of aggression imposed by the US and Israel against Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Hatami shed light on the dimensions of the imposed war and the recent war waged by the US and Israel against the country, noting that the powerful Armed Forces of the country defended the country with their utmost power and strength.

In these two wars of aggression waged by US and Israel against the country (one on June 13, 2025 and the other on February 28, 2026), the Armed Forces defended the country with their utmost power and might.

The enemy had explicitly declared in its strategic goals that it wanted to surrender Iran, destroy the Islamic Republic of Iran's military power, and even change Iran's map, but today none of their malicious goals have been achieved, the army commander underlined.

Referring to the enemy's defeat in the 12-Day War and the Ramadan War, he emphasized that the enemy begged for a ceasefire during those days, and today the Islamic Republic of Iran shines more than ever on the international stage and the country's borders are stronger than ever.

MNA/6861758