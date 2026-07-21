  1. Iran
  2. Iran
Jul 21, 2026, 10:15 PM

Iran Army shoots down hostile suicide drone over E Azarbaijan

Iran Army shoots down hostile suicide drone over E Azarbaijan

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Iran's Army Air Defense Force has shot down a hostile suicide drone over the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan.

The Army's public relations department announced on Tuesday that the drone was intercepted at 18:30 local time and destroyed under the command of the unified national air defense network.

Accoridng to Press TV, the downing comes as Iran's air defense forces have compiled an impressive record of aerial victories during the US-Israeli war of aggression.

According to Iranian military statements, air defense units have destroyed hundreds of advanced enemy drones since the war began, including MQ-9 Reapers, Hermes, and LUCAS models operated by US and Israeli forces.

In a single 24-hour period on April 3, 2026, Iranian forces downed an F-15E Strike Eagle, an A-10 Thunderbolt II, multiple MQ-9 Reaper drones, Hermes reconnaissance platforms, and a salvo of cruise missiles.

Iran's acting defense minister has said the country made breakthroughs in air defense technology during the war, enabling its armed forces to target more than 200 enemy aircraft, including advanced stealth fighters like the US-made F-35 Lightning II.

MNA

News ID 246418

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News